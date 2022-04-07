Music-based reality show pilot to be taped at Lower.com Field; free tickets available

Fox Drickey has been on a personal journey of sorts the past couple of years. She used to be called Kris, but last year changed her name to Fox after making a pilgrimage to Central America to study music and medicine. She also lived in a camper in Black Forest, a Census-designated place in rural El Paso County. During that time, she wrote a short story, The Tugboat vs. the Tidal Wave, about an ensouled tugboat going up against a sentient tidal wave. She’s telling the tale through a four-episode podcast, Honeycomb Liminal Radio, which launched earlier this month. And on Saturday, April 2, she’s hosting an immersive show called Metamorphosis at Enigma Bazaar that combines theater, art and her music to tell the final chapter.
