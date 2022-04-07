ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Music-based reality show pilot to be taped at Lower.com Field; free tickets available

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC is producing a music-based reality show that will show the impact of service and art. According to the Harmony Project, ABC, Disney, and John Legend's Get Lifted Film Company are teaming...

