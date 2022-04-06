Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

2. Taylor Jenkins (Grizzlies) 3. J.B. Bickerstaff (Cavaliers) This was an insanely deep class with more deserving winners than there were spots on the ballot. There is a sense among some people that Phoenix had it easy this season and cruised to the best record in the NBA, but that was not the case. The investigation into Suns owner Robert Sarver could have been a major distraction at the start of the season that threw the Suns off. Deandre Ayton not getting a contract extension could have been a distraction. Chris Paul missed time with a hand injury. The list goes on and on, but Monty Williams’ steady leadership and the culture he built sustained the Suns, so he lands on top for me.

