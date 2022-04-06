ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Nine Inch Nails To Replace Foo Fighters At ‘Welcome To Rockville’ & ‘Boston Calling’

By wookubus
theprp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Nine Inch Nails will be taking over two headlining festival slots recently vacated by the Foo Fighters in light of the tragic passing...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ at Their Final Gig With Taylor Hawkins

Click here to read the full article. The shocking news of Taylor Hawkins’ death is just beginning to reverberate around the world, and little is known beyond what the Foo Fighters released in their public statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they wrote, “and we ask that their privacy by treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” When Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing to play at the Estéreo Picnic festival on the same bill as the Strokes, J. Balvin, and the Libertines. Their last gig with the drummer took...
MUSIC
CBS Boston

Boston Calling Organizers To ‘Keep The Audience Updated’ Following Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

BOSTON (CBS) – The organizers of Boston Calling said they will keep fans updated in the coming days after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died Friday night. The band is scheduled to headline the music festival in May. Hawkins died in his hotel room in Colombia shortly before the band was set to perform. Colombia’s attorney general said on Saturday in a statement that Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died. Among the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. In a statement, the band said it is “devastated”...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Daytona Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Rockville, MD
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Rockville, MD
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Paris Jackson
NME

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen cover Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ in tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen joined the many tributes to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by covering ‘My Hero’ during a show in Boston over the weekend (March 26). On Friday night (March 25), Foo Fighters issued a statement confirming that the 50-year-old drummer had died in Bogotá, Colombia. A cause of death was not given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Inch Nails#Welcome To Rockville#Chats#Poorstacy Radkey Motor#The Backseat Lovers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Taylor Hawkins Nearly Quit Foo Fighters

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins recalled nearly quitting the band after a fight with Dave Grohl in an interview that took place last year. Hawkins, 50, was pronounced dead at his hotel in Colombia on March 25, with early reports suggesting drugs may have contributed to his death. Further investigations remain active.
MUSIC
NME

Nine Inch Nails announce details of three new 2022 UK shows

Nine Inch Nails have announced details of three new UK headline shows to take place this summer – get tickets here. The band, who are already set to play a pair of gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June, will now stop in Glasgow, Manchester and London too.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy