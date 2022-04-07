Yorke: So much for that sense of unity

Re “Newsom hints at pause in gas tax” (March 9):. Governor Newsom likes to make bold statements and declarations. Just recently he declared he wants to help Californians with the skyrocketing cost of gasoline, but he will not allow the increase of gasoline production, which would greatly reduce the cost of fuel for millions of Californians. Why not? We import oil from across the world, which requires it to be pumped in a far away country that does not have the strict environmental regulations of California, then put on a tanker that spews diesel exhaust as it hauls the oil thousands of miles to the United States for processing into gasoline. If climate change is a worldwide issue, why does Governor Newsom prefer the added environmental damage that importing oil creates beyond what drilling and processing the oil in California would avoid? Could it be that the real issue has nothing to do with the environment and is really about supporting the green energy that his friends and donors have heavily invested in? Average Californians be damned when Gavin and his buddies have money to make.

