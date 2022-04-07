Thanks for a successful Yellow Bag Day

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Waxahachie police continue to search for those responsible for vandalizing hundreds of gravestones in its city cemetery, there's a major fundraising effort underway for repairs.It's the central location for the city and for the past month, the sight hasn't been pleasant."Historic Waxahachie immediately said that we would like to do something because it meets with our mission to preserve the history and the heritage for the future," Historic Waxahachie, Inc. Vice-President Candace Ahlfinger said. This week, the organization launched a fundraiser matching donations up to $10,000."Now, with our donation of $10,000 and the donations of...

