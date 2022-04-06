U.S. Grant Presidential Library in Mississippi

The question is frequently asked, “Why is the U. S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University at Starkville?”

To answer that question, one has to go back to 1962. The Civil War Centennial Commissions of Illinois, New York, and Ohio, under the leadership of some of the nation’s leading historians, established the Ulysses S. Grant Association with John . Y. Simon as Editor. The goal was to collect and publish the papers of Ulysses S. Grant. The project started at the Ohio Historical Society and moved to Southern Illinois university at Carbondale. The mission of the Association is to conduct research into the life of Ulysses S. Grant and preserve the knowledge of his importance in American history.

The next 40 years Professor Simon published thirty-two volumes of the Grant Papers. He also appeared throughout the country making speeches and representing the Association. In fact, Simon came to Georgetown in 1972 and 1997 for the 150th and 175th Celebrations. Simon passed away in 2008 and Southern Illinois University required the Association to relocate. Retired History Professor John F. Marszalek of Mississippi State was named executive director. Fifteen metal file cabinets of Grant materials were moved to Starkville. The university gave the association office space at the Mitchell Library.

The university built a fourth floor to the library which now houses the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library and the extensive Lincoln collection donated by Frank and Virginia Williams, retired President of the Association. University President Mark E Keenum welcomed the Association to Starkville saying, “We are very proud to have the Grant Library at Mississippi State. Grant made his reputation in Mississippi as a bulldog and our mascot is a bulldog.”

The Library contains statues of the President, writings, pictures books, and memorabilia.

To celebrate the Bicentennial of U.S. Grant’s Birthday the Library has created a traveling exhibit of his life. The exhibit is eight panels three feet wide and eight feet tall. The exhibit will be at the Mary P. Shelton Branch of the Brown County Public Library in May, 2022, at 200 W. Grant Ave, Georgetown.

Membership in the Association in open to all and is $500 for a lifetime membership or $100 annual membership, or a student membership at $25 per year. Registration online at usgrantlibrary.org.