Batavia, OH

Local students named to Dean’s Honor List and Honor Roll for fall 2021 at Cedarville University

Dean’s Honor List

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Luke Bartlam of Batavia (45103) majoring in Criminal Justice.

Cameron Eastman of Cincinnati (45245) majoring in Nursing.

Katherine Heck of Williamsburg (45176) majoring in Undecided.

Abigail Hendrigsman of Amelia (45102) majoring in Psychology.

Jackson Isenhower of Milford (45150) majoring in Computer Science.

Katherine Marks of Milford (45150) majoring in Nursing.

Madison Maynard of Milford (45150) majoring in Psychology.

David Pride of Batavia (45103) majoring in Environmental Science.

Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Kaleb Geiger of Cincinnati (45244) majoring in Allied Health.

Grace Guthrie of Milford (45150) majoring in Music Performance.

Madeline Heck of Williamsburg (45176) majoring in English.

Shelby Sten of Cincinnati (45244) majoring in Psychology.

Jacob Wells of Batavia (45103) majoring in Mech Engineering.

