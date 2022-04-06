ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

Genevieve Smith initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

By Submitted by Omicron Delta Kappa Society.
Genevieve Smith, a native of Milford, was recently initiated into the Elon University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society , was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.

The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 members

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
