Politics

NJ to allow certain employees limited work-from-home for a year

By Patrick Lavery
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 3 days ago
New Jersey's Civil Service Commission has approved a pilot program under which state departments and authorities, with two notable exceptions, will be tasked with offering telework to their employees for one year, beginning no later than July 1. A release from Gov. Phil Murphy's office Wednesday provided examples of...

