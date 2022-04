Moments before Jon Batiste accepted the Grammy for album of the year, he was still thinking about the performance he had 20 minutes prior. "We worked on this performance from Wednesday until that Sunday. As you saw in that performance, I just gave it everything. So, I was kind of in this sedated state, where I was like 'Okay, we have one more award left. I'm just going to have a good time now,' and then they said...I basically was like, oh, I'm still on. They said we are and I thought, 'Oh, I've got to get back to the vibe,'" Batiste told "CBS Mornings" in his first interview since the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO