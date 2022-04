DULUTH, Minn. – There three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mother Nature not caring about your kids’ baseball game, including at Duluth Denfeld. Tuesday, The Hunters were supposed to open their season at home against Hermantown. That was postponed due to weather and Thursday’s game between the Hunters and Duluth East will not happen either, which means more time indoors and waiting for things to clear up outside.

