Jae'Sean Tate a long-term piece for Rockets?

 1 day ago
Michael Scotto: Houston is trying to preserve as much cap space as possible for 2023. With that in mind, Jae’Sean Tate is up for an extension around the corner. From what I’ve heard, he’s currently viewed as a potential long-term piece for the Rockets, but it makes more sense for the Rockets to use the cap space and then pay him using his Bird Rights down the line. That same thinking could also apply to Kevin Porter Jr. unless he agrees to a discounted extension. When I’ve talked to Rockets coaches and other talent evaluators around the league, Tate is viewed as a winning type of player who can defend multiple positions and does the intangibles. Despite being on a rebuilding team, he’s viewed as a winning player. I think he’s a guy who has value around the league.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Jae’Sean Tate’s energy keeping Houston in this one early — along with KPJ’s aggressiveness — but Brooklyn is making things difficult for their half court execution. Struggling to find a rhythm. – 7:58 PM

