ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Does Wanda Maximoff Have Her Accent Again In ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

By Claire Epting
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since Wanda Maximoff — played with fiery confidence by Elizabeth Olsen — entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been trying to figure out why the heck she sometimes speaks in a thick accent, and sometimes she doesn’t. Some speculate that Wanda has simply adapted to life in the U.S....

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

James McAvoy Finally Reveals His Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Status

We're only over a month away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and while the film has been dropping major goodies as of late, the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen team-up project is still shrouded by mystery. The biggest rumor surrounding the film involves the X-Men who are said to be making their official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — well, some members of the mutants, at least.
MOVIES
Financial World

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2?

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2? The American actress's new hair look looks a lot like the one she sported during the early 2000s X-Men saga, where Halle played the mutant superhero Storm. After the possible and practically confirmed return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Halle Berry, on social media, showed her new haircut, leading fans of the actress to think that the new hairstyle was made specifically for a cameo in the role of Tempesta in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Film Star#Sokovian
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Says Their Marvel Saga Was More Costly Than We Thought

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the culmination of many films and the end of the Infinity Saga. So it would make sense that both films would cost a ton of money. Even more money than originally reported. During the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Avengers director Joe Russo revealed that their back-to-back films cost $500 million dollars each.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 could answer question of who’s most powerful in MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to pit two of the most powerful MCU characters against once another – Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). With Strange on his way to becoming the Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda deciding it’s no-holds-barred, as far as her power goes, at the end of WandaVision – this really could be a battle for the ages.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Avatar 2′ Trailer Will Reportedly Debut Before ‘Doctor Strange 2′

We've been waiting a long time for James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, and it seems like we aren't too far off from seeing the first trailer. As reported by The Ankler (via The Direct), the trailer for Avatar 2 should be arriving in front of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres May 6.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 John Krasinski cameo leaked again – here’s what we know

Earlier this week, we told you about a Tom Cruise cameo rumor for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was similar to what happened with the Maguire/Garfield leaks ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But there’s another Doctor Strange 2 cameo that’s been getting a lot of attention from fans this year, and that’s a superhero who may be played by John Krasinski.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Sherlock Holmes’ Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO Max With Robert Downey Jr. Producing

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and Warner Bros. are looking to build a Sherlock Holmes film-TV universe in the mold of the TV series offshoots of Suicide Squad and The Batman on the WarnerMedia streamer. We hear that two potential spinoff series from the Warner Bros. movie franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are in early development at HBO Max. Executive produced by Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, each of the proposed series would focus on a different character. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell are exec producing alongside...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Just Confirmed Two Major Cameos for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It's already no secret to a lot of fans that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to feature major cameos from different Marvel characters from across the multiverse. Well, that's what the rumors say, at least. Of course, Marvel Studios has been notorious for its secrecy when it comes to these projects which is why it comes as a huge shocker that they confirmed two major cameos for the film ahead of its theatrical release next month.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

BBC viewers left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary reveals he and daughter Ghislaine would converse by 'meowing' at each other like cats for minutes at a time

BBC viewers were left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary revealed how he and Ghislaine would greet each other by 'meowing' like cats in a new documentary. Former Mirror Group secretary Carol Bragoli appeared in the first episode of House of Maxwell last night, where she opened up about the media tycoon's bizarre conversations with his daughter.
TV & VIDEOS
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy