LETTER: ‘Climate change is a tool used by liberals to take our freedom’

Editor's note: In honor of Women's History Month, NPR's Picture Show is taking a look at five women photographers and their photographs that highlight climate change. "Today, the greatest driving force in my work is humanity's fraught, intimate and ultimately unbreakable connection to the natural world," photographer Nichole Sobecki tells NPR. She says that, too often, coverage of climate change is politicized or it's portrayed as something happening to the planet, polar bears or glaciers — neglecting that we're all a part of the same ecosphere. We don't exist apart from our environment, nor will we survive its destruction, Sobecki says, and she believes that storytelling has a role to play in cultivating the new ideas that are necessary to building a more sustainable future for the human race on Earth.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO