Q & Trey: Beyond Qualifications

WCBD Count on 2

Parade honoring Gamecocks to be held in Columbia next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration is being planned for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team after their national championship win. The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Connecticut during the NCAA Championship on Sunday night. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced Wednesday that a special ceremony and parade will be held next week near […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

USC’s Bryant off to pros, Paris adds two to staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has brought two of his assistants at Chattanooga to the Gamecocks. The school announced Friday that Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon will rejoin their boss at South Carolina. Bronson was Paris’ top assistant at Chattanooga from 2017 to 2022. Shannon was with Paris from 2019 to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

Lamont Paris makes first coaching staff hire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris announced the first member of his staff with the addition of former Gamecock great Carey Rich on Thursday. Rich will serve as special assistant to the head coach. In his role, he will provide assistance on a variety of...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Sports

South Carolina's Dawn Staley becomes force on, off the court

Dawn Staley swore over and over again during her playing days she would never become a coach. Everyone seemingly could see it in her future, everyone but her. In her role as an elite point guard she was always coaching. Reluctantly, Staley eventually accepted her fate, becoming the head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

South Carolina reserves Russell, Wesolek to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina reserves in guards Eniya Russell and Elysa Wesolek have entered their names in the transfer portal Friday, less than a week after the Gamecocks celebrated a national championship. Russell is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Baltimore who was a McDonald’s All-American. But Russell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIS-TV

My Take: Celebrating the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - They’ve done it again!! The USC Women’s Basketball team just took home their second National Championship. The team is not only the toast of South Carolina…they are the darlings of the National Media and have become role models for women and young girls across the country. This team was so dominant they made it look easy, but obviously they worked hard to achieve success, and what the Gamecocks have accomplished over the past decade has altered the landscape of women’s sports. They are not just National Champions, but trailblazers.
COLUMBIA, SC

