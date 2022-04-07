Q & Trey: Beyond Qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - They’ve done it again!! The USC Women’s Basketball team just took home their second National Championship. The team is not only the toast of South Carolina…they are the darlings of the National Media and have become role models for women and young girls across the country. This team was so dominant they made it look easy, but obviously they worked hard to achieve success, and what the Gamecocks have accomplished over the past decade has altered the landscape of women’s sports. They are not just National Champions, but trailblazers.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO