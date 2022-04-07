ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Fire destroys home

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a home Thursday morning. The fire...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Local restaurant plans to close their doors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A restaurant in Huntington has announced they plan to close their doors. According to a post on the Charlie Graingers Facebook page, April 15 will be their final day of operation. Charlie Graingers is located at 300A 8th Street and opened back in 2016. The post, in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Two dead in crash; names released

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Family members are mourning the loss of a young couple killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. The names of the two victims in the wreck on State Route 7 near the Route 243 intersection have been released. Tony N. Blankenship, 20, and Shaianna N....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
City
Charleston, WV
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Two-vehicle crash leaves one driver dead

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 119 and Old Logan Road has left a woman dead. The accident happened around 10:17 a.m. Friday near Chapmanville. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Ram truck traveling south on U.S. 119 slowed to...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews respond to single-car crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Friday morning to a single-car crash on Forest Road in Huntington. The car hit a telephone pole and flipped on its side. Huntington Police and Huntington Fire Department are on scene. According to crews, the call came in around 7 a.m. Friday. No injuries...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man transported to hospital after stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he says he was stabbed during an argument. The Huntington Police Department say officers responded to the 500 block of the alley between 6th and 7th avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The victim told police that he and an unknown male had an argument which resulted in him being stabbed.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Vigil held for couple killed in crash

School district and Toyota manufacturing plant team up for new job training program. School district and Toyota manufacturing plant team up for new job training program. Tree planting preparation in Charleston, W.Va. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tree planting preparation in Charleston, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, WV
sfbayca.com

Fire destroys three Lake Merritt tiny homes, displaces five people

Fire destroyed three tiny homes in a new community near Lake Merritt in Oakland, displacing five people Monday morning, a fire spokesman said. Shortly after 10 a.m. dispatchers received word of a fire at Lakeview Tiny Home Community at Second Avenue and East 12th Street. The village opened in November...
OAKLAND, CA
WSAZ

Crews fight mobile home fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Friday evening in the Chesapeake area, our crew at the scene reports. The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. along Township Road 287 North in the area of U.S. 52. Crews from the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WSAZ

Man stabbed in leg; police search for ‘random’ suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police need help in locating a male suspect they say stabbed a man in the leg Friday night. The stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Lewis Street. Charleston Police say the incident is believed to be a random. At this...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Rt. 23 South reopens after log truck overturns

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Rt. 23 Southbound has reopened at the AA highway in Greenup County after a log truck overturned. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The cleanup took several hours, leaving the road closed in that area. A Kentucky District 9 spokesman said the road reopened...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man stabbed in neck in jail fight

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Western Regional Jail inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly stabbing another inmate in the neck during a fight. West Virginia State Police say a trooper responded to a fight among inmates at the jail, and that during the altercation Khalel Ragin stabbed the victim Dandre Noble with a weapon in the neck.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Storm chasing 101

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The month of March across America is in the books as the most prolific tornado producer since records began in 1950. Now, this first week in April is off to an equally fast and furious start. Tony Cavalier tracks this week’s chaotic weather down south with...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Morehead fire dept. responds to early morning sawmill fire

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire took place in Rowan County around 2:30 AM on Saturday morning at JW Wood sawmill in Morehead. Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd. Additionally, they also received assistance from various other department crews including City Public Works and Rowan EMS.
MOREHEAD, KY
WSAZ

Community cleaning up Huntington historic cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The community is working together to preserve part of Huntingon’s history at Bethel Cemetery. “Some of the leaders in Huntington are buried here in the African-American community, and the church leaders, the military leaders, the political leaders buried right here.” said Samuel Moore, a leader in the beautification project. “It gets very emotional from time to time just to walk around and see the fact that these people have been buried here and their lives don’t seem to count much worth anything because they’ve been abandoned.”
WSAZ

Re-energize your outdoor space and mood

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring is known as a season of new beginnings, for most people, their outdoor spaces need a little bit of life breathed back into them. If you’re ready to dig in, but not quite sure where to start, Lowe’s store manager Gary McCoy joined Susan with his tips and tricks.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

$22,000 worth of drugs found in hotel room; man arrested. WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Homeowners Rescue Program. WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Homeowners Rescue Program. Cpl. Jacob Moore laid to rest in eastern Ky. Updated: 18 hours ago. Cpl. Jacob Moore laid to rest in eastern Ky.
PUBLIC SAFETY

