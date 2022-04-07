Fire destroys home

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO