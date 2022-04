May 1, 1943 – March 18, 2022 Hilda you are flying high in the light of love. Hilda Redwine, 78, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Bristol Rehab and Memory Care. She was a supervisor at Zoecon for 20 years in Dallas, TX. Hilda took an honorable role leaving her life and home in Dallas Texas, back to Virginia to care for her parents for nearly two decades. During this period, she helped many farmers during tobacco season.

