New research has begun to unravel the mystery of why a particular form of leukemia in infants has defied efforts to improve outcomes, despite significant improvements in treating older children. Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Newcastle University and their collaborators found subtle differences in the cell type that causes B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) that may help to explain why some cases are more severe than others.

