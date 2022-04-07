City Park Jazz Announces Lineup of Concerts for 2022

Paul McCartney had been a busy man as of late. In the past few months he has promoted his new memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to Present, inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, released a new mini-documentary, McCartney/333, was featured in the Peter Jackson documentary, The Beatles Get Back, promoted his McCartney III album and is headed out on a 13-city Got Back Tour, which will run from April through June 2022.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO