One of the most relaxing and heart warming things you can do is burn a candle inside of your home. Granted most people go to Bath and Body works and grab tons of candles on their semi-annual sales, well there's other ways to get your candles too. One of the most fun ways to is to create your own candles. Whether you do them at home or a place like the Kalamazoo Candle Company, making candles can be fun for the entire family.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO