Millbury, MA

Programs with the Millbury Library: Make some fluffy rabbits

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. To April 30 - Need extra help with a subject? Tutoring available for all ages. This service will be provided for a whole year. Available to Millbury residents who have a library card beginning with 27414. Tutoring available 2-11 p.m., seven...

Gardening programs planned this month at library

A variety of gardening-related programs are planned in March at the K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library. A presentation by master gardener Malee Ronsanke about when to start seeds to get them ready for planting. This is on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of seed starting kids will be available for attendees.
ABERDEEN, SD
Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
Saugus Public Library to host Spark Joy Zoom program

The Saugus Public Library issued the following press release. Saugus Public Library invites you to join us on April 5 at 7 p.m. when Shannon Huneycutt will be bringing the lifechanging magic of tidying to you through her Spark Joy Program. Saugus Public Library is excited to welcome Shannon for...
SAUGUS, MA
Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet next on Tuesday, March 29, 7:00 PM, at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Natasha Bowen’s New York Times Bestseller, “Skin of the Sea.” The book is a fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology in which a mermaid takes on the gods. Simi prayed to the gods, once. Now she serves them as Mami Wata — a mermaid — collecting the souls of those who die at sea and blessing their journeys back home. But when a living boy is thrown overboard, Simi does the unthinkable and saves his life, going against an ancient decree and opening herself to punishment for her defiance. To protect the other Mami Wata, Simi journeys to the Supreme Creator to make amends. However, something is amiss — the boy she rescued knows more than he should, and something is shadowing her, something that would rather see her fail. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Viroqua library to host program about suffragist Lucy Stone

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a presentation about women’s suffragist Lucy Stone. Join Veronica Kleiber from the Vernon County Historical Society, Friday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby for the in-person program. Visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website for a Zoom link to join the program virtually.
VIROQUA, WI
Tyler Public Library releases their April Programs

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Public Library has released their program list for the month April. This will allow everyone in the community to have something to enjoy all month long. The programs are divided into youth and adult age groups. Youth Programs:. Art-O-Rama Afternoon; April 9 at 2...
TYLER, TX
#Library Card#Rabbits#The Millbury Library#The Rosemary Davis Grant#Fingerplays
Cornhole program kicks off library recreation section

LE GRAND — Brian Ash, of Melbourne, the only American Cornhole League Pro in Iowa, will present a program on cornhole play and competition at the Le Grand Pioneer Heritage Library at 6:30 p.m. on April 5. “This presentation will kick-off our promotion of our new library service called,...
LE GRAND, IA
Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information. Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):. Call 262-636-9217. Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.
RACINE, WI
