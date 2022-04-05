ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paula Patton Sparks Cultural Debate On Seasoning & Cleaning Food Over Viral Fried Chicken Tutorial

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

Certain foods have significant meaning from one ethnic background to the next. Even though sometimes used as a negative stereotype, Black people have for a long time been culturally linked to perfecting Southern fried chicken.

Hollywood actress Paula Patton, biracial but a sister nonetheless, proved that she unfortunately didn’t inherit the gene of deep frying or even cleaning her chicken properly after a fried chicken video tutorial she recently posted went viral for all the wrong reasons.

@thetrackqueen

y’all come watch paula make chicken

♬ Italian Dinner Party – Italian Restaurant Music of Italy

The video of Patton making a fried chicken recipe that she calls a favorite of her mom, who happens to be white, first went viral on TikTok (seen above). One user by the name Ashley Spencer used the platform’s popular duet feature to overlay a critique of Paula’s step-by-step process. From roasting her for not fully washing the chicken to hilariously calling out the offense of “seasoning grease,” the commentary is almost as important to the narrative as the shocking recipe itself. There was no egg wash in sight, no breading possible and we’re almost certain little to no flavor aside from a few sprinkles of Lawry’s Seasoning Salt, a dash of pepper and some paprika.

Based on the full video she posted on Instagram a month ago, the recipe was originally for 138 pieces of chicken that she made for her pre-teen son’s school. The comments are ironically turned off:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @paulapattonofficial

The reactions this got on social media have ranged from shock to humor and everything in between. Take a look below at some of the most on-point comments we spotted on Twitter of people responding to Paul Patton’s unseasoned fried chicken tutorial:

1. Paula Patton and her mom’s fried chicken recipe. She ran that chicken under water for 2 seconds. She put the chicken in flour with no seasoning. She SEASONED the chicken while in the GREASE?! I am sick and mad.

via @Ms_J_xo

2. Me taking a bite out of Paula Patton‘s chicken

via @2RawTooReal

3. So the only thing that black and white people can agree on UNANIMOUSLY on here is that Paula Patton can’t cook chicken? Twitter is the Wild Wild West. #PaulaPatton

via @I_love_Bianca__

4. Paula Patton lower intestine when that chicken hit her stomach

via @GotEmRunnin

5. Paula Patton’s chicken will probably sit there untouched at the cookout.

via @PerfectingDre

6. Black Twitter watching Paula Patton fry chicken

via @defsouf

7. Paula Patton got on the internet and managed to show y’all how to overseason and underseason fried chicken at the same time. A biracial miracle.

via @Dang_Rashad

8. Paula Patton mom had her eating “fried chicken” like they did on Atlanta season 3 episode.

via @PMB_M24

9. The chicken in Paula Patton pan did not deserve

via @heeljone

10. When you show your granny that video of Paula Patton frying chicken

via @CureHipHop

#Fried Chicken#Chicken Recipe#Frying#Seasoning#Southern#Biracial
