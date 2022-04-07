ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Pare's photographs on display at Harmony Library

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 1 day ago

GLOCESTER – Harmony Library, 195 Putnam Pike, is currently exhibiting the artwork of photographer Philip Pare, of Smithfield, in the library’s Community Room, through April 30. Pare’s color photographs focus on New England and its landscapes,...

