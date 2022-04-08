Cloudy Friday for NYC ahead of possible sprinkles on Saturday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says cloudy conditions will linger into Friday ahead of sprinkles expected for New York City on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with passing clouds. Highs near 63. Lows near 46.

SATURDAY: Morning sprinkles are possible. Highs near 58. Lows near 44.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 57. Lows near 41.

MONDAY: NICE! Mostly sunny. Highs near 66. Lows near 53.

TUESDAY: WOW! Sunny! Warm! Highs near 77. Lows near 57.

WEDNESEDAY: WOW AGAIN! Sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Highs near 74. Lows near 55.