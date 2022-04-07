This Might Be the Most Expensive Summer Rental in the Destin Area [Photos]

Jude Walker

Family vacations are right around the corner as kids let out of school in a few weeks. And we all know that many in Acadiana enjoy making the trek eastward to the beaches of the Gulf Coast.

One of my family's favorite places to vacation is Destin, Florida and the surrounding areas. We try to take one trip a year in that neck of the woods to get some vitamin sea.

In my humble opinion, the Emerald Coast features some of the prettiest waters in the world. Sure, it can be busy in the summertime, so that's why we love to try to find a comfortable house to rent and just hunker down for the week and do as little as possible.

Now, having said all this, I do know there can be some pricey abodes along the Florida panhandle. During the summertime, you're also paying peak summer prices. Unless you split the cost with other families, some of these homes are just pipe dreams.

But let's dream...or see how the top tier lives.

Below are pictures of the most expensive home I could find in the Destin area for rent this summer. It's definitely one of those homes where you either: A) need to be well off to afford or B) split up amongst several different families to afford.

The home is called "30A My Way" and is located just east of Destin on 30A at Inlet Beach.

This beautiful beachfront chateau is true luxury and is right on the beach. It boasts 8,336 square feet of living area and includes 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and sleeps up to 35 people. Other amenities include an indoor theater room, game room, private beach boardwalk, garage Tesla charging ports, outdoor pool as well as an additional carriage house.

It has limited dates available this summer but the week of July 17-24, 2022 is available. If you wish to book it that week, it will only set you back $54,348.62 (all taxes and fees included).

But come on, if you maxed it out with 35 people and made everyone pay, that's just a little over $1,500 per person!

(Again, keep in mind that this is peak pricing, and at other times of the year the home would be "cheaper" to rent.)

At any rate, let's dream together and check out the pictures of this beautiful home.

Most Expensive Rental Home on Destin Area

Places to Go Tubing in Louisiana