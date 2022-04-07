Quick Ruling Expected on Finkenauer Ballot Challenge
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge is expected to rule quickly after hearing arguments on whether Democratic U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s name should be listed on the June Primary ballot. The legal arguments Wednesday were about three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions where signers wrote the wrong date with their name or no date at all. The State Objection Panel accepted the signatures last week, but Republican attorney, Alan Ostergren says the panel should not just ignore any law in order to get this candidate on the ballot. Matt Gannon, an attorney for the state, defended the decision, saying it was nothing more than a harmless error. Whatever ruling the district court judge issues in the coming days is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
