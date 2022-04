It’s because of American Idol that powerhouse singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, Jennifer Hudson and more are now internationally renowned Grammy-winning superstars. The series, which has been around since 2002, had a brief moment in time when it was canceled by Fox after 15 seasons, only for ABC to revive it mostly anew in 2018. Ever since, it has been introducing the country to more Idols and hopefuls, with some tributes to the original series along the way. And in case anyone thinks the show is going away anytime soon, longtime host Ryan Seacrest has some lofty thoughts about its future.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO