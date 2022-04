WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council gives the O.K. for a new general aviation terminal for private jets and school charter flights at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. The resolution authorized the city manager to apply for and accept funding of $3.5 million for this project on the more than 70-year-old terminal. In […]

