ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Taking a Look at Williston's 2022 Football Schedule

By Nick Anschultz News Reporter/Editor
Citrus County Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be April in North Florida, but that doesn’t mean it is too early to start talking about high school football in Levy County. The Williston Red Devils have released their schedule for this upcoming fall, and it is full of some noteworthy opponents. Williston will be...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Gadsden Times

'If the bag is there, we’re going to try and get it': Etowah baseball has 126 stolen bases

ATTALLA — Winning the running game is a cliché usually involved with football. The Etowah baseball team is taking that path on the baseball diamond this season, running out to the No. 4 ranking in Class 4A with a 20-9 record. The Blue Devils demonstrated their base-stealing prowess again Friday in a 4-3 walk-off victory over Madison Academy,...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star linebacker to visit Florida and the Swamp this weekend

Florida and new coach Billy Napier are trying to lock down Jacksonville after the previous coaching staff ignored the area of the state at times during their stint leading the Gators. One four-star linebacker Napier and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman are prioritizing is Grayson Howard out of Andrew Jackson High School in Duval County. His recruiting coordinator Bubba Horne told 247Sports that he and Howard plan to visit the Swamp this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Jeremy Brown talks about taking over at Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The new head coach of the Bay football program, Jeremy Brown is already working to make the transition. Coach Brown named the Tornadoes head coach Tuesday. Wednesday he met with his new players at the school, and shortly after, Julia caught up with Brown to talk about his coming back to his alma mater.
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Cross City, FL
City
Pahokee, FL
County
Levy County, FL
City
Weeki Wachee, FL
City
Chiefland, FL
City
Wildwood, FL
City
Fort Meade, FL
City
Newberry, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort White, FL
City
Williston, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Bronson, FL
City
Trenton, FL
City
Branford, FL
WCJB

Newberry football coach headed to court on several charges

UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than five months after a Newberry high school assistant football coach was forcibly removed from a game, he is set to appear in court. On October 29th, Geronnie Rollins was ejected from the game in lake butler. Union County sheriff’s deputies tackled him to...
NEWBERRY, FL
Bay News 9

These Plant City Raiders have spirit and respect

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Raiders made history by winning the school's first cheerleading state title. Even before they won the state championship, they were invited to the Strawberry Festival. They also won the Williamson Snapp Award. The Award has been running for 15 years. Proud to be...
PLANT CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#North Florida#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Williston Red Devils#Coffee#The Red Devils#Fhsaa#Board Of Directors#Suburban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCJB

Buchholz baseball team falls to The Villages, 4-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz Bobcats baseball team had an off-night during an otherwise promising season, losing to The Villages, 4-1 on Thursday night at home. Buchholz drops to 10-4 overall, and The Villages moves to 11-4 for the season. Bobcats starter Ty Robertson lasted three and two thirds innings...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex celebrates track record, prepares for Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Thursday racing segment with North Florida Motorplex. Last week the folks up there saw a new track record set by Ralph Edelen out of Thomasville, Georgia. He ran his pro mod in a time of 3.79 in the eight of a mile track. That’s 200 miles an hour. That’s dead stop to 200 in less than four seconds. That’s moving. This weekend we get a class of cars similar to what you see in the Fast and Furious movies . A lot of street grudge racing here , brought to the track. Below is the Motorplex schedule for Saturday, the Season Kickoff they’re calling it. Five different classes of racing you see there with the entry fees and the payouts. The headliners the 28/275 " no time” class which is a racing class for highly modified production type cars with added on nitrous oxide , pro chargers or blowers . The gates open at 9, the track is hot at 11. For more information call the number listed 850-209-4345!
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy