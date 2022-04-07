Box Tops and Buckinghams to perform at the Stadium

Another concert has been added to the list of shows coming to Hershey this summer. The Hersheypark Stadium will host the rock group Imagine Dragons on Aug. 12 as part of the band’s Mercury World Tour. The Grammy Award-winning group is known for songs such as “Radioactive,” “Believer,” “Thunder,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Enemy.”

HERSHEY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO