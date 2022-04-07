Box Tops and Buckinghams to perform at the Stadium

Another concert has been added to the list of shows coming to Hershey this summer. The Hersheypark Stadium will host the rock group Imagine Dragons on Aug. 12 as part of the band’s Mercury World Tour. The Grammy Award-winning group is known for songs such as “Radioactive,” “Believer,” “Thunder,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Enemy.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lynn Family Stadium will host its first concert during Kentucky Derby weekend - and what a show it will be!. Janet Jackson and New Edition are slated to perform on May 7, 2022, during the 85° West Music Festival. Jackson, a pop icon and one...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A legacy lives on via an art show that has finally made its way to Johnson City. A series of paintings by the late Ron Campbell are on display at Nelson Fine Art Gallery this weekend. Art specific to Campbell’s work with the Beatles was selected for this exhibit in […]
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband and co-lead Matthew Broderick both tested positive for COVID-19, forcing their Broadway show, "Plaza Suite," to cancel Thursday night's performance. The announcement comes as several Broadway shows are having to cancel performances due to the virus. The show's Twitter account shared the news, writing,...
