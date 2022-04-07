Town Meeting electronic voting article proposed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council entered the 21st century on Wednesday, as for the first time ever aldermen cast their votes electronically, instead of by voice vote.The new electronic voting system was part of a modernization initiative led by City Clerk Anna Valencia. Each alderman now has an iPad at their desk in the City Council chamber to use to cast votes, and large video screens have been installed on the walls of the chamber to display the vote tally in real time.Aldermen also will use the electronic voting system to register their attendance for the roll call...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO