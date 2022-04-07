ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Indiana Dog Has Long, Cat-like Tail and He Thinks It’s Hilarious [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan
 1 day ago
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Calvin. Hi! My name is Calvin and I live for big zoomies (cause...

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

