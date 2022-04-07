Evansville’s “Promise Zone” Gets Free Public Wifi Thanks to Indiana Grant

Having kids is without a doubt the hardest job in the world, especially when they're babies and toddlers. There are not too many other professions I can think of, outside of those in the medical field, where your one and only responsibility is keeping another human being alive. They can't eat unless you feed them, and they can't protect themselves from the dangers of the world unless you're there to do it for them. That includes plugging electrical outlets, keeping the cabinets where you store your cleaning supplies locked, covering hard corners to keep them from badly hurting themselves when they fall, and making sure they're locked in and secure whenever you take them somewhere in the car. In order to do that as safely as possible, you not only need to have the right car seat, you need to make sure it's installed properly, and the Scott Township Fire Department on Evansville's north side is offering to help you with that for free.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO