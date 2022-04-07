ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Is Your Yard Dead? Here’s Easy Tips On Reseeding

By Lori Crofford
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

My front yard has some spots where it doesn't have grass or it's patchy. We've started the process of reseeding our front yard. Why? Because everyone deserves green grass. It's super expensive to have someone come and reseed your yard or even have it sodded. Sometimes, you just have to take...

newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeding#Bermuda
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Gardener's mailbag: Why don't my daffodils bloom?

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?. It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.
GARDENING
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy