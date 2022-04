In July, BTS became the first artist from Korea to have a song streamed a billion times on Spotify with "Dynamite." But only now has the plaque commemorating the billion steam breakthrough actually reached them. KPOP Frazi, a YouTube channel dedicated to the gossipy news of Kpop, shared a video on March 15 of the boy band celebrating their achievement with a meal. It wasn't the BTS McDonald's collaboration, as that promotion ended in 2021. Instead, the group sat around the plaque eating bibimbap sized to fit within the award — so not a very large one for a pretty large musical group.

