ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont Sun

Locals solo at University of Cincinnati – Clermont College

By Submitted by Sporty’s Academy.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uvmS_0f25jw6A00
Pictured is Joey Floccari (pictured on the left) with instructor AJ Sweatland immediately following his solo flight.

Collin Keith obtains Pilot Certificate at University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Collin Keith earned his Commercial pilot certificate on January 31, 2022. With his Commercial pilot certificate, Keith is now approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly aircraft for compensation. Keith, a resident of Milford, OH, is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

When Keith completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have also earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and is considering completing a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.

Cameron Stevenson solos at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Cameron Stevenson soloed in a single-engine aircraft on January 18, 2022. This was Stevenson’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Stevenson is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Cameron Stevenson is the son of Lisa and Tim Stevenson and resides in Amelia, Ohio. When Stevenson completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Aaron Coyle solos at Sporty’s Academy - Clermont County Airport

Aaron Coyle soloed in a single-engine aircraft on December 13, 2021. This was Coyle’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Coyle, a resident of Amelia, is studying to obtain his pilot certificate at Sporty’s Academy at Clermont County Airport in Batavia, OH.

When Coyle obtains his pilot certificate, he will be able to carry a passenger and fly as long as weather conditions are favorable. The aircraft that Coyle has been using for his flight training can carry four people and cruises at nearly 140 miles per hour.

Aaron Coyle will soon join the ranks of more than 600,000 U.S. licensed pilots who learned to fly for the challenge and adventure. Anyone interested in more information about learning to fly may visit www.sportysacademy.com or call Sporty’s Academy at 513-735-9500.

Austin Payer solos at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Austin Payer soloed in a single-engine aircraft on December 14, 2021. This was Payer’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Payer is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Austin Payer resides in Union Twp. and is the son of Ryan Payer and Angie Payer. When Payer completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Sean Fallis earns private Pilot Certification at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Sean Fallis earned his Private pilot certificate on December 14, 2021. To obtain his Private certificate, Fallis passed an oral and a flight exam with a Federal Aviation Administration designated flight examiner. Fallis, a resident in Bethel, OH, is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

When Fallis completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Joey Floccari solos at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Joey Floccari soloed in a single-engine aircraft on November 15, 2021. This was Floccari’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Floccari is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Joey Floccari resides in Batavia, OH and is the son of Anne and Steve Floccari. When Floccari completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Gabriel Urling obtains Pilot Certificate at Sporty’s Academy - Clermont County Airport

Gabriel Urling earned his Commercial pilot certificate on February 10, 2022. To obtain his Commercial certificate, Urling passed an oral and a flight exam. Urling, a resident of Batavia, OH, completed his flight training at Sporty’s Academy, located at the Clermont County Airport.

With his Commercial pilot certificate, Urling is able to carry passengers and cargo for hire, in both favorable and poor weather conditions. The aircraft that Urling used for his flight training can carry four people and cruises at nearly 140 miles per hour.

Gabriel Urling has now joined the ranks of more than 250,000 professional pilots in the U.S. with terrific career opportunities.

Anyone interested in more information about learning to fly may visit www.sportysacademy.com or call Sporty’s Academy at 513.735.9500.

For more information about professional pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu or call 513-732-5200.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solos#U S#Batavia#Education
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colleges and universities with the lowest acceptance rates in the U.S.

Admission: Impossible... (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Or so it may seem when looking at these 20 colleges and universities that produce some meager acceptance rates. And "meager" might be understating the difficulties, with a few schools only accepting around five people for every 100 who apply. Yikes! And the wildest part—to us, anyway—was that our first-guess conclusions were incorrect: While Harvard is near the top of the crop, it's not No. 1. Take a look...Swarthmore College (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Undergrad Enrollment: 1,591 About 20 miles outside of Philadelphia lies Swarthmore, a liberal arts college that has a 9.4% acceptance rate.University of Pennsylvania (Photo by Corey...
Lincoln Journal Star

Local View: University's impact broadened by partnerships

Many of us know intuitively that our lives are touched in some way by the University of Nebraska. Maybe you’ve received care at our world-renowned medical center. Maybe you’re a farmer or rancher who’s benefited from the expertise of Nebraska Extension. You’ve probably been to a football game and felt the common bond of cheering for the Huskers with your fellow Nebraskans.
WHAS11

Simmons College, Spalding University announce partnership agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky colleges are joining forces to create a better learning environment for their students. Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby and Dr. Toni Murden McClure, the presidents of Simmons College and Spalding University, respectively, announced and signed a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) Thursday. The agreement is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Clermont Sun

Herbert Byrd, 98

Herbert Byrd, 98, of Bethel, Ohio, died March 26, 2022, at his winter home in Clewiston, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and N
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy