Locals solo at University of Cincinnati – Clermont College

Pictured is Joey Floccari (pictured on the left) with instructor AJ Sweatland immediately following his solo flight.

Collin Keith obtains Pilot Certificate at University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Collin Keith earned his Commercial pilot certificate on January 31, 2022. With his Commercial pilot certificate, Keith is now approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly aircraft for compensation. Keith, a resident of Milford, OH, is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

When Keith completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have also earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and is considering completing a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.

Cameron Stevenson solos at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Cameron Stevenson soloed in a single-engine aircraft on January 18, 2022. This was Stevenson’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Stevenson is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Cameron Stevenson is the son of Lisa and Tim Stevenson and resides in Amelia, Ohio. When Stevenson completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Aaron Coyle solos at Sporty’s Academy - Clermont County Airport

Aaron Coyle soloed in a single-engine aircraft on December 13, 2021. This was Coyle’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Coyle, a resident of Amelia, is studying to obtain his pilot certificate at Sporty’s Academy at Clermont County Airport in Batavia, OH.

When Coyle obtains his pilot certificate, he will be able to carry a passenger and fly as long as weather conditions are favorable. The aircraft that Coyle has been using for his flight training can carry four people and cruises at nearly 140 miles per hour.

Aaron Coyle will soon join the ranks of more than 600,000 U.S. licensed pilots who learned to fly for the challenge and adventure. Anyone interested in more information about learning to fly may visit www.sportysacademy.com or call Sporty’s Academy at 513-735-9500.

Austin Payer solos at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Austin Payer soloed in a single-engine aircraft on December 14, 2021. This was Payer’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Payer is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Austin Payer resides in Union Twp. and is the son of Ryan Payer and Angie Payer. When Payer completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Sean Fallis earns private Pilot Certification at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Sean Fallis earned his Private pilot certificate on December 14, 2021. To obtain his Private certificate, Fallis passed an oral and a flight exam with a Federal Aviation Administration designated flight examiner. Fallis, a resident in Bethel, OH, is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

When Fallis completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Joey Floccari solos at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College

Joey Floccari soloed in a single-engine aircraft on November 15, 2021. This was Floccari’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Floccari is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Joey Floccari resides in Batavia, OH and is the son of Anne and Steve Floccari. When Floccari completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati - Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

Gabriel Urling obtains Pilot Certificate at Sporty’s Academy - Clermont County Airport

Gabriel Urling earned his Commercial pilot certificate on February 10, 2022. To obtain his Commercial certificate, Urling passed an oral and a flight exam. Urling, a resident of Batavia, OH, completed his flight training at Sporty’s Academy, located at the Clermont County Airport.

With his Commercial pilot certificate, Urling is able to carry passengers and cargo for hire, in both favorable and poor weather conditions. The aircraft that Urling used for his flight training can carry four people and cruises at nearly 140 miles per hour.

Gabriel Urling has now joined the ranks of more than 250,000 professional pilots in the U.S. with terrific career opportunities.

Anyone interested in more information about learning to fly may visit www.sportysacademy.com or call Sporty’s Academy at 513.735.9500.

For more information about professional pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati - Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu or call 513-732-5200.