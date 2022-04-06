ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioners applaud federal Omnibus Appropriations Bill that includes nearly $4 million for Clermont County

Two Clermont County projects have been included in an appropriations bill that will bring $3.9 million to Clermont County as a result of a team effort to assist Clermont County.

On Tuesday, the President signed into law the $1.5 trillion omnibus appropriations bill, H.R. 2471, for Fiscal Year 2022. The legislation, which passed Congress with bipartisan support, includes two Congressionally Directed Spending requests from U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati).

The legislation appropriates about $2.9 million for road improvements to U.S. Route 52 in New Richmond.

In addition, $1 million is appropriated for Child Focus, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Clermont County that provides early childhood and behavioral health programs to children and families throughout central and southern Ohio. Child Focus will use these funds to make improvements to their integrated care facility in Mount Orab in order to provide substance abuse and behavioral health assistance to children and adults in Clermont County, Brown County, and surrounding communities.

“These wins for Clermont County are a result of a team effort with our local communities, nonprofits, Clermont County, the Port Authority, and Congressman Wenstrup’s office,” said Clermont County Commission President Bonnie Batchler. “The Commissioners are proud of how our communities work together to make Clermont County a better place to live, work and grow.”

The Clermont County Port Authority is appreciative of Congressman Wenstrup’s efforts to bring these dollars back to the district to improve mobility in our region and to provide essential supports that will foster growth and self-sufficiency for adults and children.

Community Policy