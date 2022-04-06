LSFD awarded grant for fire prevention & safety

Beginning March 13, local firefighters will make door-to-door visits in City of Loveland and Symmes Township neighborhoods to check current smoke alarms and install new alarms, if needed.

These house calls will take place March through August 2022 and are part of the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department’s Smoke Detector Blitz Grant Program. Firefighters will be dressed in uniform and visit homes during the evenings and on weekends.

“We want to catch people when they are home. It’s our goal to get working smoke detectors that are up to today’s building standards in every home,” said Deputy Chief Bruce Hawk.

Nowadays, newly constructed homes typically have smoke detectors in every common space and bedroom.

“Research shows fire victims are most vulnerable in bedrooms. When you’re sleeping, you’re not as alert and not as ready to react,” explained Hawk. “This grant program gives us the resources to install detectors in as many homes as possible to help protect families.”

LSFD will distribute up to 600 regular smoke detectors and 50 hearing impaired smoke detectors, which are equipped with strobe lights. All installed smoke detectors will have a tamper-resistant, 10-year sealed battery.

Residents should look for signs and door hangers in their neighborhoods to announce when visits will begin. Updates will also be posted on the LSFD Facebook Page. The first scheduled neighborhood to visit is The Heights, beginning Sunday, March 13.

LSFD’s Smoke Detector Blitz Grant Program has been made possible through a Fire Prevention & Safety Grant totaling $58,095.24 through the Department of Homeland Security/FEMA for fiscal year 2020. LSFD will

contribute $2,904.76 for a total approved project budget of $61,000. The funds will pay for personnel, equipment, and signage.

LSFD was one of 40 Fire Prevention & Safety Grant recipients in Ohio, competing against large city departments like Columbus and Cleveland. These grants are designed to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters by assisting fire prevention programs, as well as supporting firefighter health and safety research.

If you have questions about LSFD’s Smoke Detector Blitz Grant Program, please contact the Northeast Communications Dispatch Center at (513) 677-7000.