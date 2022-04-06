Batavia business students excel in regional competition

Pictured is the Batavia BPA state qualifiers.

Forty-two members of the Batavia High School/Great Oaks chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) recently qualified for state competition.

Competitive events are an integral part of BPA. The goal of the program is to provide all business students with the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills learned through their business classes. During competitions, students demonstrate occupational competencies and expand leadership and human relations skills.

State qualifiers are: Jared Teke and Caiden Helms – Banking and Finance; Cullen Watson – Economic Research Individual; Jordan Copenhaver, Marissa Moore, Madi Pawlaczyk and Kayla Zesaguli – Economic Research Team; Skylar Musselman and Nathan Kulbe – Personal Finance; Ryley Hare and Hailey Slaughter – Fundemental Word Processing; Linnea Winkler – Intermediate Word Processing; Keith Bell – Basic Office Systems; Jordan McGeorge and Brandon Royse – Advanced Office Systems; Shelby Esz and Kelly Hargis – Legal Procedures; Ryan Edmisten – Business Law and Ethics; Rachel Noschang and Tori South – Desktop Publishing; Sarah Adkins, Emma Brock and Sydnie Pelle – Global Marketing Team; Lucas Filla, Avery Hauck and Trevor Ranley - Small Business Management Team; Cy Gibson – Interview Skills; Hannah Wiederhold – Advanced Interview Skills; Drew Kendrick - Extemporaneous Speech; Jaden Watts – Prepared Speech; Alanna Mansour – Human Resource Management; Ian Bullis – Ethics & Professionalism; Avery Collier – Presentation Management Individual; Isabelle Bullis and Mikayla Rash – Presentation Management Team; Paula Lugo-Salgado and Julia Wolfe – ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding; Kellen Epps and Mason Weisbrodt – Health Insurance and Medical Billing; Kylie Quinlan – Health Administration Procedures; and Grace Brown – Health Leadership/Special Topics.

The qualifiers will travel to Columbus for competition March 9th – 11th. Students also have the opportunity to qualify for national competition in Dallas Texas May 3rd – 8th.

Chapter advisor and business teacher Angie Kovacs said, “I’m really proud of all of them. This is the largest group we have ever had qualify. Now we need to focus on raising about $10,000 to pay for registration and hotel costs.”

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the leading student organization for members pursuing careers in business, information technology and other related careers. Students are enrolled in the Great Oaks business management satellite program at Batavia High School.