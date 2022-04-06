ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board offers opportunities for funding

Submitted by the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 2 days ago

The Board is looking for innovative projects that will positively affect mental health and/or prevent addiction for any age group. A total up to $30,000, from the Board’s levy funds, is available for programs serving Clermont County residents. The maximum funding per project is $4,000. The grant period is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Any organized group in Clermont County – with the exception of the contract agencies of the Mental Health and Recovery Board – can apply for funding.

For more information, visit www.ccmhrb.org or contact Cindy Knoblauch at cknoblauch@ccmhrb.org or (513) 732-5400.

Upcoming meeting

Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board

Monthly Meeting (open to public)

Saturday, April 23, 2022 9:00am

Carter Center

4286 Wuebold Lane Cincinnati, OH 45245

(can also join by Zoom)

Please call (513) 732-5400 to register

Comments / 0

WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
WTAJ

Mental health funding for Centre criminal justice

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the course of nine months in 2020, the Community Resources Helpline answered 7,646 mental health calls and local police responded to 870 mental health checks. To continue meeting the need of the community and improve the relationship between mental health and the criminal justice system, Centre County is embarking […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
