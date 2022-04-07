ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

15 displaced after fire on Dahlgren Ave. in Portsmouth

By Richelle Hammiel, Regina Mobley
 1 day ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight apartment fire has left 15 people displaced in Portsmouth.

Fire officials say they received multiple 911 calls for an apartment fire in the 100 block of Dahlgren Avenue. The calls came in just after 1:30 a.m.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, told 10 on Your Side, that she was the last occupant to escape the inferno.

“The Lord woke me up; that’s all I can say. I ran down the stairs but when I got down I could not come out so I turned around and went to a hole around the back,” said the resident from the driver’s side of her car. In the rear of her car, clothing, not destroyed by the fire, was piled onto the backseat for transport to a washer and dryer.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found the two-story, 8-unit multi-family structure with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

The fire damaged the residential structure, burning through the roof, the siding on a neighboring detached unit, and a neighbor’s car in the driveway. The occupants of the nearby home also did not want to be identified but they told 10 on Your Side about the harrowing experience of watching the danger unfold.

“The whole street was full of black smoke; all we heard was knocking and people yelling help their own and stuff like that; so I ended up calling 911. A big flame flew up we had to leave; it was like going every which way; it was just terrible; it was really bad, said the neighbor as she examined fire damage to her boyfriend’s car.

It was put out around 3:30 a.m.

13 adults and two children were displaced and the Red Cross will be assisting.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

