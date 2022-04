The 2022 Masters have been dominated by Tiger Woods headlines, and rightfully so. One of golf’s greatest players of all-time, Woods is playing in his first high-level tournament since his car crash last year. However, Woods has struggled so far in Day 2. He has totaled three bogeys and is currently sitting at 3-over for the tournament as of this story’s publication. But he is hanging around and still has a chance to make some noise moving forward.

GOLF ・ 7 HOURS AGO