PhotoVogue's Local Open Call • The Jury

Few had more fun with fashion at last night’s Grammys than Lil Nas X. From his Baroque, pearl-encrusted look for the red carpet to the crystal-studded crop top he wore on stage with Jack Harlow, he pulled out a parade of Balmain looks each bolder than the next. Ahead of the big night, when French designer Olivier Rousteing was designing the artist’s custom creations, he tells Vogue he instantly knew that the artist would be game for these multiple showstopping moments (there were in fact seven outfit changes in total). “Lil Nas X is an incredible inspiration for the future generation,” says Rousteing. “He's clearly pushing boundaries not only in music, but in fashion.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO