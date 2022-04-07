ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

PhotoVogue's Local Open Call • The Jury

By Francesca Marani, Alessia Glaviano
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet the Jury of the first PhotoVogue's Local Open Call, Italian Panorama. Condé Nast staff from Vogue Italia and visual experts from the broader Italian visual community. Coming from as many...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

PhotoVogue’s Global Open Call: Become One of the Next Great Fashion Image-Makers

This year, PhotoVogue has become a global project that engages the entire network of Condé Nast worldwide. Our global network allows artists to have their work published or commissioned by our brands across all 32 markets and commercial partners. It will also generate more worldwide events, talks, exhibitions, and portfolio reviews to promote creativity and encourage diversity in image-making.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are normally an event where fashion rules don’t apply. Music’s biggest night boasts a red carpet parade of risque dresses, tongue-in-cheek outfits, and attempts to go viral. The outlandish spirit of the event makes for a lively pre-show, but 2022’s guests seemed eager to defy expectations. The stars who descended on Las Vegas’s iconic MGM Grand casino embraced the kind of glamour that wouldn’t have been out of place during the Rat Pack era. Lady Gaga led the pack by arriving in full chanteuse mode, dressed in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a full train and piles of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
MUSIC
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Art#Milan#Italian#Cond Nast#Vogue Italia
WJBF

Local writer turning book into musical stage play; casting call now open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local writer is turning her book into a musical stage play. Last year, NewsChannel 6 introduced you to Marquita Coleman. She’s a former correctional officer who wrote a book, Redemption: Taste of a Woman’s Rage, that takes the reader behind the walls of the facility to give them a look […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Vogue Magazine

Pamela Rooke, the Queen of Punk and Fashion Icon Known as Jordan, Dies at 66

Pamela Rooke, the style icon and legendary figure in the British punk scene better known as Jordan, died yesterday at the age of 66, her partner confirmed to Brighton and Hove News earlier today. “She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her hometown of Seaford, East Sussex, in the company of her loving family at 9 p.m. last night,” he wrote, adding that her passing followed a short period of illness due to a rare form of bile-duct cancer. “Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Bold Going Out Dress Is Perfect for Spring

If you’re a follower of Rihanna’s fashion choices lately (and really, who isn’t?), you know that the superstar has been all but reinventing maternity style. She’s proudly worn unbuttoned tops, bodycon dresses, and sheer designs that are all about amplifying and accentuating—not concealing—her baby bump. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing, and Rihanna’s fashion MO has been about celebrating that through the vibrant clothes she wears. This was certainly the case last night in Santa Monica, when she stepped out with friends for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in a bold going out dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Street Style’s Best Dressed Musicians

The awards circuit moves from movies to music, with the airing of the 64th Grammy Awards. Ahead of the red-carpet extravaganza, here’s a look at how musicians have approached fashion week street style. This fall 2022 season, we’ve seen J.Balvin pull off genderless fashion and Jared Leto provee that a classic two-piece suit never goes out of style. Hip hop’s best, like Ye and A$AP Rocky, have put their own spin on statement, while Blackpink’s Lisa and FKA twigs opted for metallics and tulle. Below the best-dressed musicians of street style.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Collection

When Yang Li showed his launch collection for the Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia last October he did it on the Paris runway. This time around, he said he chose to use the informal pictures the design studio takes during the fitting process as a look book, the better to emphasize the clothes and accessories’ real-world applications. Season one, he set forth the brand’s tailoring foundations, which are strongly informed by ’90s minimalism. Without neglecting suiting and sharply cut coats, he made sportswear basics an essential focus of season two.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fcfreepress

Juried Student Art Exhibition Opens March 23

Wilson College will hold a reception at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, to mark the opening of the Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition, presented by Wilson’s Department of Fine Arts and Dance, will continue through April 20 in the Bogigian Gallery on the second floor of Lortz Hall.
THEATER & DANCE
Times Daily

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year's recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Lil Nas X Wore Seven Theatrical Balmain Looks at the Grammys

Few had more fun with fashion at last night’s Grammys than Lil Nas X. From his Baroque, pearl-encrusted look for the red carpet to the crystal-studded crop top he wore on stage with Jack Harlow, he pulled out a parade of Balmain looks each bolder than the next. Ahead of the big night, when French designer Olivier Rousteing was designing the artist’s custom creations, he tells Vogue he instantly knew that the artist would be game for these multiple showstopping moments (there were in fact seven outfit changes in total). “Lil Nas X is an incredible inspiration for the future generation,” says Rousteing. “He's clearly pushing boundaries not only in music, but in fashion.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
93.1 KISS FM

Tiff’s Treats Opens Shop In El Paso & Begins By Supporting Local

Austin-based Tiff's Treats opens in El Paso and immediately begins to give back to our community by hosting a charity event during their grand opening. Tiff's Treats out of Austin has moved in at The Fountains at Farah, and as it prepares for its official grand opening this weekend, it's teaming up with local organizations to give back to our community,
EL PASO, TX
Vogue Magazine

From Closed and Vogue’s Michael Philouze, a New Capsule Collection That Moves Style Beyond Gender

Vogue’s menswear editor Michael Philouze has teamed up with the German jeans company Closed, on a capsule titled Style Beyond Gender. What might look like a stylist/corporate mash-up on paper is, in fact, a coming together of friends. Philouze and Sophia Lewis, senior designer and co-head of womenswear at Closed, met 24 years ago when they were both starting out in the industry. “We have a special bond because we got to [know each other from] working in very intense contexts, like prepping fashion shows,” says Philouze on a call. Those are either bonding or fighting moments for people; we decided to bond and not fight.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy