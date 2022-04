Funk master Cory Wong is all about the groove. But on his new album with Vulfpeck, he’s also rocking out. As he says: “I got to be a little more Eddie Van Halen!”. Cory Wong gets time. As the poster boy for modern funk, the American guitarist knows all about how playing in the pocket and feeling the groove gets bodies moving – it’s his area of expertise. He’s the kind of guitarist who can make one static chord sound interesting for longer because he’ll never run out of interesting ways to deliver it.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO