Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Shifting Focus to Meet Future Demand

Hang a totally unusual piece of art on your wall: the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display. Connected to blockchain, this NFT display boasts incredible resolution and hardware quality. Simply plug it in, scan the QR code to connect it, access your wallet, and cast your NFT. Yep, that’s it. In fact, you can even connect multiple Tokenframes throughout your home. This turns you into the curator of your own personal NFT gallery. Then, sign in via Metamask, Fortmatic, or WalletConnect—all integrated into the app—to access your NFT Gallery. Cast your NFT to this display, and then you can control the art fill and fit as well as the border color, width, and much more. Set schedules, customized slideshows, volume, and brightness through the mobile or web app. Select from Birch and Mahogany frames, 2K and 4K resolution, and more features that’ll make it stand out in your home.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO