These are some of our more popular backyard birds in North Dakota. I don't think I'm going out on a limb when I say I'm going to get henpecked by the bird-watching community for this article. But before y'all get out the tar and feathers, just consider this is just a way of providing some really cool resources to help you identify birds in your backyard. (or all around the state). So, while my examples may not be precise- heck in some cases I'm sure they're downright bird-brained, consider it an attempt to interest people in our fine feathered friends.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO