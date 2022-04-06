Masters memorabilia is not an antique business in Augusta, Ga.

Round 2 of The Masters was a wild one, as the course proved far tougher due to rough weather conditions. But did Tiger Woods make the cut? And who made the cut Masters 2022?. Note: This story is being updated as the round progresses. Woods shot a -1 first round...
That’s right, it’s Masters time, and there are so many awesome traditions to look forward to, from the Par 3 Contest to skipping balls off of the water on No. 16 to the green jackets. Another one? The white caddie uniforms. There’s a whole history of these and...
AUGUSTA, Ga. — For the first time in three years, the galleries are back in full force at the Masters, and the patrons have a lot of things to say. A lot of, um, interesting things. I took a stroll around Augusta National on Thursday and jotted down some of the best things I heard. Hopefully, you enjoy them as much as I did.
AUGUSTA, Ga- (WJBF) Parking spaces throughout National Hills started to fill up around 10:15 this morning forcing patrons to park in driveways nearby and pay double the price to leave their cars. WJBF spoke with patrons who say they had to drive more than an hour looking for parking. “I mean you have to do […]
As the international set descends upon Augusta for Masters Week, local residents gain more direct flights out of Augusta to visit other cities around the country and beyond. Augusta Regional Airport will have direct service to six additional destinations during the tournament. American Airlines and Delta are increasing the number of flights coming in and out of Augusta, and also bringing in bigger planes.
A two-vehicle collision in Augusta led to injuries (Augusta, GA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported following a traffic accident in Augusta. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 7:23 a.m. just before the state line bridge [...]
The Masters is like the Super Bowl, World Series, or March Madness of golf. And it’s not just the dream of a golfer to attend as a player but fans dream of watching the game on the green as well. So how much does it cost to attend the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 16-year-old Anna Davis is the youngest Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion to date, and she famously won wearing a bucket hat. Is the trend catching on at ANGC Golf Shop? “I think it’s a great trend, right. I’ve had this one for a long time. It’s a little dirty, a little worn […]
Three years after the last time in Augusta, the "Par 3 Contest" will also return, an opening show that will not see Jack Nicklaus among the protagonists. Not only that: from 7 to 10 April in Georgia (USA), the public will also return - at full capacity. In 2020 the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two years later, the St. Patrick’s Day parade made a grand return to Augusta. The parade is over, but folks are still partying into the night. We caught up with local businesses cashing in on some of that Irish luck. “I mean, everyone is just...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Congressional District 2 Candidate Chris West toured Albany on Friday to meet business owners and community leaders. The Bread House, Gieyric’s Auto Repair and Life Preparatory School For Boys were some of those businesses. West is challenging incumbent Sanford Bishop who has held the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Collin Morikawa isn't big on golf history, but it's sort of unavoidable around these parts. Every inch of Augusta National has been dissected by the game's greats, and they seem to agree on a few core tenets: You need to hit a draw on 2, 7, 9, 10, 13 and 17.
Sometimes, location can be everything. This is what one Georgia couple knows well, as they…
The post Family Who Lives Next To Augusta National Keeps Turning Down Millions for Their House appeared first on Outsider.
On the latest episode of the Marty Smith Podcast live from Augusta National, Marty and Wes basked in some of their favorite details about the Masters. Marty began the conversation by pointing out the dogged dedication to sports and southern culture that he witnesses each year at the event; then he and Wes tied in those themes of fellowship with Augusta National’s beautifully archaic ban on cell phones, drawing a poignant comparison between community and a life lived in the present moment.
Friday was a great day for Stewart Cink at Augusta National!. Cink, who was born in Huntsville. grew up in Florence and attended the former Bradshaw High School, shot a hole-in-one on the 16th hole in Friday’s round at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. His son Reagan was at...
The 86th Masters golf tournament opened on Thursday. I always look forward to the television coverage of this event, and I watch it from the beginning to the very end. The beauty of the Augusta National Golf Club is beyond description. Having seen the course three ways — as a spectator on the grounds, a television viewer and a player — I can attest to the fact there is no more beautiful venue than Augusta National.
Comments / 0