ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WNBA Mock Draft 2.0: Atlanta Dream scoop up Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 pick

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Mock drafts are notoriously challenging. They are at best an exercise of...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAPT

WNBA Draft Preview: Ole Miss and JSU star up for Draft

JACKSON, Miss. — Ole Miss standout forward Shakira Austin and JSU star Ameshya Williams-Holliday are both prospects for the upcoming NBA Draft. Shakira, a two time All-SEC pick and Gillom Trophy winner is projected to go third overall to Washington. Ameshya, the SWAC Player of the Year and three-time...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football offers Four-Star Athlete from Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest to offer a talented prospect from the Peach State. Martavious Collins, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Rome High School in Rome, Ga. announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from head coach sam pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas‼️ @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Mansell247 @FootballRome @TomLoy247 @CoachHazelray @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Mn1bHp0qp4 — Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 5, 2022 According to 247sports, Arkansas is the 10th school to offer Collins. In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee join other programs such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State in offering a scholarship to the rising senior. Collins plays a mix of tight end and wide receiver. In his sophomore campaign in 2021, caught 21 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Rome Wolves. Arkansas has offered 14 wide receivers as well as 6 tight ends for the 2024 cycle according to 247sports. Although signing day for this class is still two years away, the Razorbacks have one commit from the class of 2024, that’s running back Braylen Russell from Hot Springs, Ark.
ROME, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas edge rusher enters Transfer Portal

A former four-star defensive talent has re-opened his recruitment by entering the Transfer Portal. Mataio Soli, a rising senior from Douglasville, Ga., has announced his plans to leave the Arkansas football program. He shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday. I am officially in the transfer portal and my recruitment is open…better days ahead‼️ — Mataio🌖Soli (@Taiogonemakeit) April 6, 2022 Soli started in eleven games during his freshman season in 2019 at defensive end, but has seen his playing time decrease since the arrival of head coach Sam Pittman in 2020. In his freshman campaign, Soli recorded 19 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. Soli started one game in 2020 at Jack Linebacker against LSU, but appeared nine games. His final season at Arkansas saw Soli appear in 12 games without a start. He recorded six total tackles with a tackle for loss. Out of high school, Soli was a four-star rated defensive end. According to 247sports, Soli was the No. 20 defensive end in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect from the state of Georgia for the class of 2019. Soli chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Clemson, among others.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#Franchises#Wnba Mock Draft
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to get drafted after impressive Pro Day

There were a number of former LSU players who stood out at the school’s Pro Day on Thursday, but the obvious standout was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Stingley appeared in just three games this past season due to a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, and that rehab process held him out of the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He was finally cleared for the Pro Day, and he impressed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With another recruiting flip, Dan Lanning asserts dominance over Lincoln Riley and USC

There was an expectation that the Oregon Ducks were going to land 4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence back in January. He had previously committed to come to Eugene, but after the previous coaching staff left, decided to open up his options. Dan Lanning getting Florence back to Oregon was a major win, but nothing too shocking. Nobody can say they saw this coming. On Friday evening, the Ducks landed 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, the No. 1 lineman in the 2022 class. Conerly was said to be a lock to the USC Trojans, with On3 giving him a 98% chance to land in...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL Xzavier McLeod has Auburn in top 10

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod announced his top 10 schools Friday afternoon and Auburn made the cut. The Tigers will be battling in-state South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Oklahoma. McLeod has the athleticism to play either nose tackle or three-technique in college. He has...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Eli Manning's advice for Ole Miss' Matt Corral

Eighteen years after he became the first — and thus far only — Ole Miss player to be selected first overall in the NFL Draft, Eli Manning is now dispensing advice to another Rebels QB who is eyeing the NFL, Matt Corral. "He told me to just be...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy