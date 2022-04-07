ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh City Council preliminarily approves long-delayed ban on single-use plastic bags

WITF
WITF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The bill would bar retailers from using single-use plastic bags during check out. After months of deliberation, Pittsburgh City Council voted Wednesday morning to preliminarily approve legislation that would ban single-use plastic bags. The bill would bar retailers from using single-use plastic bags during check out: Shoppers would have...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council approves 2022 budget

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Monday granted final approval for Mayor Justin Bibb’s first budget, which encompasses an expected $1.8 billion in expenses across city departments. Three of council’s 17 members voted against the plan. Bibb’s budget for the general fund, which doesn’t include utilities and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: City to begin enforcing plastic bag ban on April 1

First State Brewing in Middletown is crafting a batch of Ukrainian beer to help support the Ukrainian defense forces. The new beer is called "Putin Kilo" which is a vulgar remark about the Russian president. The recipe for the beer came from Pravda Brewing, a brewery located in Lviv, Ukraine that is now currently producing Molotov cocktails instead of alcoholic beverages. First State said the new beer is expected to be available for a short time only starting March 26.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh City Council#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#Recyclable Plastic
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's planning commission approves Oakland Crossings development, sends proposal to City Council

Pittsburgh’s planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend the controversial Oakland Crossings development zoning amendments to Pittsburgh City Council, which will have the ultimate vote on the measure. The recommendation comes with several conditions, including that university and college campuses are excluded from acceptable uses for the site and that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Aurora City Council Takes Up Camping Ban Ordinance For Final Approval Monday Night

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council will vote on the final approval of a city camping ban during Monday night’s regular council meeting. The ban passed the first vote earlier this month with a tie-breaking vote from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (credit: CBS) Coffman has been trying to pass the ban for months, saying encampments are a threat to public health and safety. The ban reduces the notice requirement before an abatement can occur from 7 days to 72 hours. He also put forward companion legislation that requires the city to come up with designated areas that will provide alternative shelter. According to the city, there are currently 130 to 150 shelter beds available on any given night. In 2021, the city reported there were 594 sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. Coffman says the ban isn’t meant to criminalize homelessness, but many opponents still feel sweeps are punishment for being unhoused.
AURORA, CO
Mercury News

Cupertino looking to roll out single-use plastic ban in 2023

In an effort to cut back on the 300 tons of single-use food ware items tossed out by residents and businesses each year, the Cupertino City Council is considering banning single-use plastics at food service establishments as soon as next summer. The proposed law, which could go into effect June...
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Voice News

New Baltimore City Council delays approval of New Baltimore Farmers Market

That’s the question surrounding the New Baltimore Farmers Market after the New Baltimore City Council discussed a special event application for it March 14. The market is slated to open May 1 and run through Oct. 30, 2022 with the exception of June 26, which is Bay-Rama week. Organizers asked to utilize Washington Street from Main to Front streets and Front from just west of Bedford to the alley before Maria.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
KAAL-TV

Austin city council approves redistricting map

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Many local cities are working on the redistricting process as they've received 2020 census information Austin just recently approved its new map. The city council approved the new map on March 7th, but the process has been ongoing since October 2021. The city of Austin and...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

City Council approves body camera purchase

(ABC 6 News) - Monday, the Albert Lea city council approved the purchase of new body cameras for the police department at a much steeper cost than planned. 38-thousand dollars was originally budgeted for the cameras, but the actual price is now more than 56 thousand dollars. Councilmember Ian Rigg...
ALBERT LEA, MN
kmvt

New revenue guarantee pending city council approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no question the pilot shortage has had a bad impact on air travel at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Last October, the flight from Twin Falls to Denver, was discontinued, and now the route to Salt Lake is at risk. “With the pilot...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Warren Times Observer

Relocation of manholes approved by City Council

A roundabout at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street wasn’t directly on the agenda. An agreement with PennDOT, though, to relocate a couple manhole covers was. Department of Public Works Director Mike Holtz said the agreement would result in the city providing the labor and the state...
WARREN, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill introduced to permanently allow to-go alcoholic drinks in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania alcohol laws may get more permissible courtesy of a bill that would permanently enable to-go cocktails sales by bars and restaurants. Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie, introduced SB1138 to alleviate businesses that still haven’t economically recovered from the pandemic’s effects. “This legislation will...
DRINKS
EDNPub

Eugene City Council approves MovingAhead recommendations

The Eugene City Council approved the Locally Preferred Alternatives for MovingAhead, a partnership between the City of Eugene and Lane Transit District (LTD) to improve transportation options and increase safety along five key corridors. For more click to continue on to https://www.eugene-or.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx.
EUGENE, OR
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy