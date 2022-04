SUPERIOR, Wis. – One local group of hockey players has understood the power of TikTok perfectly and they are reaping the benefits. “The Hockey Guys”, which is made up of former and current players on the UW-Superior men’s hockey team, have been named finalists for a Name, Image and Likeness award from the Business of College Sports. The group’s TikTok account has only been around for a few years, but they have already amassed over one million followers.

